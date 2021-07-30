Cavco Industries (NASDAQ:CVCO) Downgraded to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Cavco Industries (NASDAQ:CVCO) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Cavco Industries, Inc. designs and produces factory-built housing products primarily distributed through a network of independent and Company-owned retailers. The Company is one of the largest producers of manufactured homes in the United States, based on reported wholesale shipments, marketed under a variety of brand names including Cavco Homes, Fleetwood Homes, Palm Harbor Homes, Fairmont Homes and Chariot Eagle. The Company is also a leading producer of park model RVs, vacation cabins, and systems-built commercial structures. Cavco Industries is focused on building quality, energy efficient homes for the modern day home buyer. Green building involves the creation of an energy efficient envelope including higher utilization of renewable materials. These homes provide environmentally-friendly maintenance requirements, high indoor air quality, specially designed ventilation systems, best use of space, and passive solar orientation. “

Separately, Craig Hallum reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $228.41 target price (down from $266.00) on shares of Cavco Industries in a research note on Tuesday.

Shares of CVCO opened at $239.00 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $219.79. Cavco Industries has a 52 week low of $162.88 and a 52 week high of $242.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.97 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 2.75 and a quick ratio of 2.20.

Cavco Industries (NASDAQ:CVCO) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 25th. The construction company reported $2.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.92 by $0.79. The firm had revenue of $306.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $306.60 million. Cavco Industries had a net margin of 6.92% and a return on equity of 11.75%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Cavco Industries will post 9.31 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Cavco Industries by 41.7% in the first quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 5,100 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,151,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership acquired a new stake in shares of Cavco Industries in the first quarter worth $496,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Cavco Industries by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 71,442 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $12,535,000 after buying an additional 1,143 shares during the last quarter. West Coast Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of Cavco Industries by 16.1% in the first quarter. West Coast Financial LLC now owns 33,915 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $7,652,000 after buying an additional 4,702 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its stake in shares of Cavco Industries by 57.7% in the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 3,565 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $804,000 after buying an additional 1,304 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.43% of the company’s stock.

Cavco Industries Company Profile

Cavco Industries, Inc designs, produces, and retails manufactured homes primarily in the United States. It operates in two segments, Factory-Built Housing and Financial Services. The company markets its manufactured homes under the Cavco, Fleetwood, Palm Harbor, Fairmont, Friendship, Chariot Eagle, and Destiny brands.

