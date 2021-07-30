CBB Bancorp, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CBBI) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.05

CBB Bancorp, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CBBI) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, July 29th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, August 13th will be given a dividend of 0.05 per share on Friday, August 27th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 12th.

OTCMKTS:CBBI opened at $12.06 on Friday. CBB Bancorp has a 1-year low of $6.01 and a 1-year high of $12.40. The company has a fifty day moving average of $12.13.

CBB Bancorp (OTCMKTS:CBBI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 30th. The company reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $16.52 million for the quarter.

CBB Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for Commonwealth Business Bank that provides various commercial banking services to individuals and businesses in the United States. It offers checking, savings, money market, and certification of deposit accounts; SBA lending; trade finance; business line of credit; business term loans; business and commercial property loans; construction loans; and credit cards.

