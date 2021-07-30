cbdMD, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:YCBD) Position Boosted by Geode Capital Management LLC

Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of cbdMD, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:YCBD) by 4.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 317,718 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,254 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC’s holdings in cbdMD were worth $1,315,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of cbdMD by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 456,888 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,347,000 after purchasing an additional 3,315 shares in the last quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new position in cbdMD during the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP acquired a new stake in shares of cbdMD in the fourth quarter valued at about $52,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its position in shares of cbdMD by 43.3% in the fourth quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 133,665 shares of the company’s stock valued at $394,000 after purchasing an additional 40,377 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of cbdMD in the fourth quarter valued at about $391,000. 19.09% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:YCBD opened at $2.58 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.88. cbdMD, Inc. has a 12-month low of $1.76 and a 12-month high of $6.83. The firm has a market cap of $145.56 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.39 and a beta of 1.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 4.43 and a current ratio of 5.06.

cbdMD (NYSEAMERICAN:YCBD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.21). cbdMD had a negative net margin of 79.89% and a negative return on equity of 35.34%. The business had revenue of $11.80 million for the quarter. Analysts forecast that cbdMD, Inc. will post -0.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have commented on YCBD. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of cbdMD from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $3.25 target price (down previously from $4.10) on shares of cbdMD in a report on Friday, June 18th.

cbdMD, Inc produces and distributes various cannabidiol (CBD) products. It owns and operates consumer hemp-based CBD brands, such as cbdMD and Paw CBD. Its cbdMD brand products include CDB tinctures, gummies, topicals, capsules, bath bombs, bath salts, and sleep aids. The company also offers veterinarian-formulated products, including tinctures, chews, and topicals under the Paw CBD brand name.

