CBTX (NASDAQ:CBTX) Posts Earnings Results

CBTX (NASDAQ:CBTX) issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.07, MarketWatch Earnings reports. CBTX had a return on equity of 5.32% and a net margin of 19.14%.

Shares of CBTX stock traded down $0.07 during trading on Thursday, reaching $27.57. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 21,711 shares, compared to its average volume of 47,818. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $27.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 1.02. CBTX has a one year low of $13.82 and a one year high of $33.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $678.06 million, a PE ratio of 23.56 and a beta of 1.03.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 1st were issued a $0.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 30th. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.89%. CBTX’s dividend payout ratio is 49.06%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut CBTX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday.

CBTX, Inc operates as the bank holding company for CommunityBank of Texas, National Association that provides commercial banking products and services to small and mid-sized businesses, and professionals in the United States. It offers various deposit products, including demand, savings, money market, and time deposits; and loans, such as commercial and industrial loans, commercial real estate loans, construction and development loans, 1-4 family residential mortgage loans, multi-family residential loans, consumer loans, agricultural loans, and treasury services, as well as online banking services.

