Celanese (NYSE:CE) PT Raised to $185.00

Celanese (NYSE:CE) had its price objective increased by Barclays from $180.00 to $185.00 in a report released on Monday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

CE has been the subject of several other reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Celanese from a hold rating to a buy rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $168.00 to $175.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Celanese from $165.00 to $183.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Celanese from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $184.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Celanese from $171.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Celanese from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating and set a $174.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $163.22.

Shares of NYSE CE opened at $155.68 on Monday. Celanese has a twelve month low of $94.93 and a twelve month high of $171.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.91 and a quick ratio of 1.38. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $155.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.53 billion, a PE ratio of 7.13, a PEG ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 1.22.

Celanese (NYSE:CE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 22nd. The basic materials company reported $5.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.49 by $0.53. Celanese had a return on equity of 38.64% and a net margin of 36.01%. The business had revenue of $2.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.95 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.30 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 84.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Celanese will post 16.75 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 9th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 26th will be issued a $0.68 dividend. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 23rd. Celanese’s payout ratio is currently 35.60%.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Celanese in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Denali Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Celanese in the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Celanese in the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Solstein Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Celanese during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Celanese during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $43,000. 92.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Celanese

Celanese Corporation, a technology and specialty materials company, manufactures and sells high performance engineered polymers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Engineered Materials, Acetate Tow, and Acetyl Chain segments. The Engineered Materials segment develops, produces, and supplies specialty polymers for automotive and medical applications, as well as for use in industrial products and consumer electronics.

