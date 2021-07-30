Celestica (NYSE:CLS) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Celestica (NYSE:CLS) (TSE:CLS) from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating in a report issued on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $10.00 price target on the technology company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Celestica, Inc. is one of the largest electronics manufacturing services company in the world, serving the computer, and communications sectors. The company provides competitive manufacturing technology and service solutions for printed circuit assembly and system assembly, as well as post-manufacturing support to many of the world’s leading original equipment manufacturers. Celestica’s extensive depth and breadth of offerings supports a wide variety of customer requirements from low volume, high complexity custom products to high volume commodity products. “

Celestica stock opened at $8.82 on Thursday. Celestica has a 12-month low of $5.77 and a 12-month high of $9.38. The firm has a market cap of $1.13 billion, a PE ratio of 15.21, a P/E/G ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 2.43. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $8.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.77 and a quick ratio of 1.00.

Celestica (NYSE:CLS) (TSE:CLS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The technology company reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.06. Celestica had a net margin of 1.31% and a return on equity of 9.58%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Celestica will post 0.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. PDT Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Celestica by 2.3% in the first quarter. PDT Partners LLC now owns 60,225 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $504,000 after acquiring an additional 1,339 shares during the last quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP boosted its position in shares of Celestica by 10.1% in the fourth quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 15,200 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $123,000 after acquiring an additional 1,398 shares during the last quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC boosted its position in shares of Celestica by 8.8% in the first quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC now owns 18,207 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $152,000 after acquiring an additional 1,480 shares during the last quarter. ClariVest Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Celestica by 5.6% in the first quarter. ClariVest Asset Management LLC now owns 75,800 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $635,000 after acquiring an additional 4,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Hawaiian Bank boosted its position in shares of Celestica by 6.4% in the first quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 67,702 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $567,000 after acquiring an additional 4,100 shares during the last quarter. 61.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Celestica

Celestica Inc provides hardware platform and supply chain solutions in North America, Europe, and Asia. It operates through two segments, Advanced Technology Solutions, and Connectivity & Cloud Solutions. The company offers a range of product manufacturing and related supply chain services, including design and development, engineering, supply chain management, new product introduction, component sourcing, electronics manufacturing and assembly, testing, complex mechanical assembly, systems integration, precision machining, order fulfillment, logistics, asset management, product licensing, and after-market repair and return services.

