Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC) Expected to Post Q4 2021 Earnings of $0.98 Per Share

Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC) – Truist Securiti decreased their Q4 2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Centene in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, July 28th. Truist Securiti analyst D. Macdonald now expects that the company will earn $0.98 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $1.03.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Centene from $88.00 to $93.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. TheStreet raised Centene from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Truist Securities lifted their price target on Centene from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. Stephens upgraded Centene from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $71.00 to $87.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, Bank of America increased their price objective on Centene from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $82.38.

Shares of CNC opened at $69.08 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $72.67. The company has a market cap of $40.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.49, a PEG ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 0.48. Centene has a 12-month low of $53.60 and a 12-month high of $75.59. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63.

Centene (NYSE:CNC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 26th. The company reported $1.25 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.41 by ($0.16). The company had revenue of $31.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.11 billion. Centene had a return on equity of 13.09% and a net margin of 2.14%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.40 EPS.

In related news, EVP Brent D. Layton sold 7,682 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total value of $499,330.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 424,808 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,612,520. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Orlando Ayala sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.01, for a total transaction of $2,070,300.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 82,682 shares of company stock valued at $5,718,880. Company insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Centene by 6.7% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 44,444,266 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,840,432,000 after acquiring an additional 2,809,039 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its holdings in Centene by 20.9% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 11,792,617 shares of the company’s stock worth $753,714,000 after buying an additional 2,041,173 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Centene by 57.2% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 9,288,909 shares of the company’s stock valued at $593,653,000 after purchasing an additional 3,378,239 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Centene by 3.0% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 8,721,042 shares of the company’s stock valued at $555,669,000 after acquiring an additional 250,523 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in Centene by 11.3% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 7,094,670 shares of the company’s stock worth $453,421,000 after purchasing an additional 719,038 shares during the period. 89.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Centene Corporation operates as a multi-national healthcare enterprise that provides programs and services to under-insured and uninsured individuals in the United States. Its Managed Care segment offers health plan coverage to individuals through government subsidized programs, including Medicaid, the State children's health insurance program, long-term services and support, foster care, and medicare-medicaid plans, which cover dually eligible individuals, as well as aged, blind, or disabled programs.

