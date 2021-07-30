CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CNP) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CNP) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the fourteen analysts that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $25.89.

CNP has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Citigroup assumed coverage on CenterPoint Energy in a research note on Monday, June 14th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Bank of America raised CenterPoint Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 24th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on CenterPoint Energy from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 16th. Barclays increased their target price on CenterPoint Energy from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Finally, TheStreet raised CenterPoint Energy from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th.

Get CenterPoint Energy alerts:

In related news, CFO Jason P. Wells acquired 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $24.06 per share, with a total value of $240,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO David J. Lesar purchased 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 13th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $23.58 per share, with a total value of $1,179,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Cordasco Financial Network bought a new stake in CenterPoint Energy during the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of CenterPoint Energy in the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP increased its holdings in shares of CenterPoint Energy by 101.4% in the 1st quarter. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP now owns 1,398 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 704 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its holdings in shares of CenterPoint Energy by 52.6% in the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,569 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 541 shares during the period. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners purchased a new position in CenterPoint Energy during the 4th quarter worth $37,000. 88.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:CNP traded up $0.04 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $25.85. The stock had a trading volume of 81,850 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,278,204. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $25.18. The company has a market capitalization of $15.01 billion, a PE ratio of 24.12, a P/E/G ratio of 3.56 and a beta of 0.98. CenterPoint Energy has a one year low of $18.40 and a one year high of $26.18. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.21.

CenterPoint Energy (NYSE:CNP) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The utilities provider reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.09. CenterPoint Energy had a return on equity of 16.59% and a net margin of 10.12%. The company had revenue of $2.55 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.28 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.65 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that CenterPoint Energy will post 1.47 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 9th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 19th will be paid a $0.16 dividend. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 18th. CenterPoint Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 45.71%.

CenterPoint Energy Company Profile

CenterPoint Energy, Inc operates as a public utility holding company in the United States. The company operates through Electric, Natural Gas, and Midstream Investments segments. The Electric segment includes electric transmission and distribution services to electric customers and electric generation assets, as well as assets in the wholesale power market.

Recommended Story: What is a dead cat bounce?

Receive News & Ratings for CenterPoint Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CenterPoint Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.