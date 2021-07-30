Central Japan Railway (OTCMKTS:CJPRY) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Central Japan Railway (OTCMKTS:CJPRY) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Friday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.690-$0.690 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $10.15 billion-$10.15 billion.

OTCMKTS:CJPRY opened at $14.60 on Friday. Central Japan Railway has a 52 week low of $11.66 and a 52 week high of $17.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 3.67 and a quick ratio of 3.62. The firm has a market cap of $30.08 billion, a PE ratio of -15.21 and a beta of 0.39. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $15.38.

Central Japan Railway (OTCMKTS:CJPRY) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The company reported ($0.42) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.40) by ($0.02). Central Japan Railway had a negative net margin of 24.32% and a negative return on equity of 5.19%. The business had revenue of $2.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.75 billion. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Central Japan Railway will post 0.25 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Central Japan Railway from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a report on Monday, April 26th.

Central Japan Railway Company Profile

Central Japan Railway Company engages in the railway and related businesses in Japan. The company operates through Transportation, Merchandise and Other, Real Estate, and Other segments. It primarily operates Tokaido Shinkansen, a transportation artery that links metropolitan areas of Tokyo, Nagoya, and Osaka, as well as operates a network of 12 conventional lines centered on the Nagoya and Shizuoka areas.

