Century Bancorp (NASDAQ:CNBKA) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Century Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNBKA) shares saw unusually-strong trading volume on Friday . Approximately 3,908 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 76% from the previous session’s volume of 15,994 shares.The stock last traded at $114.22 and had previously closed at $114.30.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The firm has a market cap of $636.87 million, a PE ratio of 14.45 and a beta of 1.03. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $114.14.

Century Bancorp (NASDAQ:CNBKA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 13th. The bank reported $1.94 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $34.10 million for the quarter. Century Bancorp had a net margin of 26.98% and a return on equity of 11.86%.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 16th. Investors of record on Monday, August 2nd will be paid a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.63%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 30th.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its stake in Century Bancorp by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 3,650 shares of the bank’s stock worth $340,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Century Bancorp by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 7,179 shares of the bank’s stock worth $556,000 after purchasing an additional 285 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in Century Bancorp by 53.4% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,172 shares of the bank’s stock worth $109,000 after purchasing an additional 408 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Century Bancorp by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 13,551 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,264,000 after buying an additional 425 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Century Bancorp by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 13,483 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,258,000 after buying an additional 425 shares during the period. 31.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Century Bancorp (NASDAQ:CNBKA)

Century Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Century Bank and Trust Company that provides banking products and services. The company accepts savings accounts, NOW accounts, demand deposits, time deposits, and money market accounts, as well as cash management accounts. It offers single-family and multi-family residential loans, commercial and residential real estate loans, municipal loans, and various consumer loans, as well as provides loans for the construction of residential homes, multi-family properties, commercial real estate properties, and land development.

