CGI (NYSE:GIB) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.29 EPS

CGI (NYSE:GIB) (TSE:GIB.A) released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The technology company reported $1.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.29, Fidelity Earnings reports. CGI had a net margin of 9.95% and a return on equity of 18.91%.

CGI stock opened at $90.16 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. CGI has a 12-month low of $60.58 and a 12-month high of $92.59. The company’s fifty day moving average is $90.63. The firm has a market cap of $22.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.69, a PEG ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 1.05.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. National Bank Financial lifted their target price on CGI from C$120.00 to C$135.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Scotiabank boosted their price target on CGI from C$124.00 to C$130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price target on CGI from C$120.00 to C$125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. CIBC upgraded shares of CGI from a “neutral” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and set a $123.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Finally, Societe Generale upgraded shares of CGI from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 12th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $120.27.

CGI Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology (IT) and business process services in Canada; Western, Southern, Central, and Eastern Europe; Australia; Scandinavia; Finland, Poland, and Baltics; the United States; the United Kingdom; and the Asia Pacific. Its services include the management of IT and business outsourcing, systems integration and consulting, and software solutions selling activities.

