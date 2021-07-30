CGI (TSE:GIB.A) PT Raised to C$125.00 at Canaccord Genuity

CGI (TSE:GIB.A) (NYSE:GIB) had its target price hoisted by research analysts at Canaccord Genuity from C$120.00 to C$125.00 in a research note issued on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. Canaccord Genuity’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 10.88% from the stock’s current price.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. TD Securities lifted their price target on CGI to C$130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. National Bankshares lifted their price target on CGI from C$113.26 to C$135.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on CGI from C$121.00 to C$128.00 in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Raymond James lifted their price target on CGI from C$120.00 to C$129.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on CGI from C$120.00 to C$125.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$123.27.

GIB.A traded up C$0.39 on Friday, hitting C$112.73. 62,104 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 437,939. The stock has a market capitalization of C$27.67 billion and a P/E ratio of 24.33. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 64.96. The business has a 50-day moving average price of C$111.68. CGI has a twelve month low of C$80.29 and a twelve month high of C$116.07.

CGI Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology (IT) and business process services in Canada, Northern Europe, France, the United States, the United Kingdom, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. Its services include the management of IT and business outsourcing, systems integration and consulting, and software solutions selling activities.

