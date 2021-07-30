ChampionX (NASDAQ:CHX) Trading Up 7% on Better-Than-Expected Earnings

ChampionX Co. (NASDAQ:CHX) shares were up 7% during mid-day trading on Thursday following a better than expected earnings announcement. The stock traded as high as $24.17 and last traded at $24.04. Approximately 25,362 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 1,434,870 shares. The stock had previously closed at $22.46.

The company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.01. ChampionX had a negative net margin of 4.49% and a negative return on equity of 0.86%.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on CHX shares. Evercore ISI reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $25.00 target price on shares of ChampionX in a report on Thursday, July 8th. TheStreet upgraded shares of ChampionX from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 1st. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of ChampionX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of ChampionX from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $22.63.

In other ChampionX news, VP Julia Wright sold 8,125 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.58, for a total transaction of $199,712.50. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 54,347 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,335,849.26. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, CAO Antoine Marcos sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.94, for a total transaction of $808,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 77,238 shares in the company, valued at $2,080,791.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 50,155 shares of company stock worth $1,288,693. 0.83% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in CHX. Allred Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ChampionX in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of ChampionX in the 1st quarter valued at $79,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its position in shares of ChampionX by 11.7% in the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 7,439 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,000 after buying an additional 779 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc grew its position in shares of ChampionX by 21.0% in the 1st quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 8,058 shares of the company’s stock valued at $175,000 after buying an additional 1,401 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of ChampionX in the 4th quarter valued at $193,000. 95.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 2.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $25.42. The company has a market capitalization of $4.78 billion, a PE ratio of -25.80 and a beta of 3.32.

ChampionX Company Profile (NASDAQ:CHX)

ChampionX Corp. engages in the provision of chemistry programs and services for global upstream oil and natural gas industry. It operates under the following segments: Oilfield Performance, Specialty Performance, and Corporate and other Segment. It provides applications and technology for drilling, production, and midstream.

