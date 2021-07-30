Chemed (NYSE:CHE) Issues FY21 Earnings Guidance

Chemed (NYSE:CHE) issued an update on its FY21 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $18.20-18.50 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $17.77. Chemed also updated its FY 2021 guidance to $18.200-$18.500 EPS.

CHE traded up $13.80 during trading on Thursday, reaching $470.81. 143,308 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 93,857. Chemed has a fifty-two week low of $417.41 and a fifty-two week high of $560.00. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $481.34. The company has a market cap of $7.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.40, a P/E/G ratio of 3.72 and a beta of 0.48.

Chemed (NYSE:CHE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The company reported $4.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.29 by $0.31. Chemed had a net margin of 15.73% and a return on equity of 36.43%. The firm had revenue of $532.26 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $511.85 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $4.41 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Chemed will post 17.51 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 27th were paid a $0.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 26th. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.29%. Chemed’s dividend payout ratio is presently 7.52%.

CHE has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Chemed from $604.00 to $609.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Chemed from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $496.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 29th.

In other Chemed news, EVP Nicholas Michael Westfall sold 2,708 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $485.04, for a total transaction of $1,313,488.32. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 999 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $484,554.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Kevin J. Mcnamara sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $477.37, for a total value of $1,432,110.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 140,497 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $67,069,052.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 9,549 shares of company stock worth $4,627,366. 3.69% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Chemed

Chemed Corporation provides hospice and palliative care services to patients through a network of physicians, registered nurses, home health aides, social workers, clergy, and volunteers in the United States. It operates in two segments, VITAS and Roto-Rooter. The company also offers plumbing, drain cleaning, water restoration, and other related services to residential and commercial customers through company-owned branches and independent contractors, and franchised locations.

