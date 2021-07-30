Chemed (NYSE:CHE) Issues FY21 Earnings Guidance

Chemed (NYSE:CHE) issued an update on its FY21 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $18.20-18.50 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $17.77. Chemed also updated its FY 2021 guidance to $18.200-$18.500 EPS.
CHE traded up $13.80 during trading on Thursday, reaching $470.81. 143,308 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 93,857. Chemed has a fifty-two week low of $417.41 and a fifty-two week high of $560.00. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $481.34. The company has a market cap of $7.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.40, a P/E/G ratio of 3.72 and a beta of 0.48.
Chemed (NYSE:CHE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The company reported $4.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.29 by $0.31. Chemed had a net margin of 15.73% and a return on equity of 36.43%. The firm had revenue of $532.26 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $511.85 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $4.41 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Chemed will post 17.51 EPS for the current year.
CHE has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Chemed from $604.00 to $609.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Chemed from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $496.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 29th.
In other Chemed news, EVP Nicholas Michael Westfall sold 2,708 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $485.04, for a total transaction of $1,313,488.32. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 999 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $484,554.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Kevin J. Mcnamara sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $477.37, for a total value of $1,432,110.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 140,497 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $67,069,052.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 9,549 shares of company stock worth $4,627,366. 3.69% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
About Chemed
Chemed Corporation provides hospice and palliative care services to patients through a network of physicians, registered nurses, home health aides, social workers, clergy, and volunteers in the United States. It operates in two segments, VITAS and Roto-Rooter. The company also offers plumbing, drain cleaning, water restoration, and other related services to residential and commercial customers through company-owned branches and independent contractors, and franchised locations.
