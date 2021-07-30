China Pharma Holdings, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CPHI) Shares Bought by HRT Financial LP

HRT Financial LP grew its stake in shares of China Pharma Holdings, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CPHI) by 1,366.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 268,129 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 249,845 shares during the quarter. HRT Financial LP’s holdings in China Pharma were worth $225,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Separately, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in China Pharma during the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. 2.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get China Pharma alerts:

CPHI stock opened at $0.74 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. China Pharma Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $0.32 and a twelve month high of $1.63. The business’s 50 day moving average is $0.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.41 million, a PE ratio of -10.63 and a beta of 0.15.

China Pharma (NYSEAMERICAN:CPHI) last announced its earnings results on Friday, May 14th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $2.36 million for the quarter. China Pharma had a negative return on equity of 37.84% and a negative net margin of 25.94%.

China Pharma Profile

China Pharma Holdings, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets generic and branded pharmaceutical, and biochemical products primarily to hospitals and private retailers in the People's Republic of China. The company offers products in the form of dry powder injectables, liquid injectables, tablets, capsules, and cephalosporin oral solutions.

Further Reading: Support Level

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CPHI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for China Pharma Holdings, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CPHI).

Receive News & Ratings for China Pharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for China Pharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.