Chinasoft International Limited (OTCMKTS:CFTLF) Short Interest Update

Chinasoft International Limited (OTCMKTS:CFTLF) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,563,900 shares, a decline of 34.0% from the June 30th total of 2,369,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 5,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 274.4 days.

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Chinasoft International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 2nd.

Get Chinasoft International alerts:

OTCMKTS:CFTLF remained flat at $$1.76 during mid-day trading on Friday. Chinasoft International has a 12-month low of $0.60 and a 12-month high of $3.40. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.54.

Chinasoft International Ltd. is an investment holding company, engages in the development and provision of information technology solutions services, IT outsourcing services and training services. It operates through Technical Professional Services (TPG) and Internet Information Technology (IT) Services (IIG) segments.

See Also: What is a Reverse Stock Split?

Receive News & Ratings for Chinasoft International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chinasoft International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.