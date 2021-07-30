Christopher Levendos Sells 4,000 Shares of Crown Castle International Corp. (REIT) (NYSE:CCI) Stock

Crown Castle International Corp. (REIT) (NYSE:CCI) COO Christopher Levendos sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $191.52, for a total value of $766,080.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 8,246 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,579,273.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Shares of CCI stock opened at $192.82 on Friday. Crown Castle International Corp. has a 1 year low of $146.15 and a 1 year high of $204.62. The firm has a market cap of $83.33 billion, a PE ratio of 74.16, a PEG ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 0.37. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $195.98. The company has a current ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.30.

Crown Castle International (NYSE:CCI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $1.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.56 billion. Crown Castle International had a return on equity of 12.30% and a net margin of 18.62%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.41 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Crown Castle International Corp. will post 6.52 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Monday, June 14th were issued a $1.33 dividend. This represents a $5.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.76%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 11th. Crown Castle International’s payout ratio is 78.47%.

CCI has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Crown Castle International from $195.00 to $209.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 11th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Crown Castle International in a report on Monday, April 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $205.00 target price on the stock. Raymond James reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Crown Castle International in a report on Monday, May 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Crown Castle International from $189.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised Crown Castle International from an “in-line” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $200.00 to $204.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Crown Castle International currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $192.38.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. boosted its position in shares of Crown Castle International by 2.5% in the first quarter. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. now owns 2,298 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $396,000 after buying an additional 56 shares during the period. Financial Management Professionals Inc. boosted its position in shares of Crown Castle International by 9.4% in the first quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 663 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $114,000 after buying an additional 57 shares during the period. Pointe Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Crown Castle International by 1.5% in the first quarter. Pointe Capital Management LLC now owns 3,825 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $658,000 after buying an additional 57 shares during the period. Minot Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Crown Castle International by 1.8% in the second quarter. Minot Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,285 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $658,000 after buying an additional 58 shares during the period. Finally, First Quadrant L P CA boosted its position in shares of Crown Castle International by 2.3% in the first quarter. First Quadrant L P CA now owns 2,618 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $451,000 after buying an additional 59 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.31% of the company’s stock.

Crown Castle International Company Profile

Crown Castle International Corp. is a real estate investment trust company, which engages in the provision of access to wireless infrastructure via long-term contacts. It operates through the following segments: Towers and Fiber. The Towers segment offers access, including space or capacity towers dispersed throughout the United States.

