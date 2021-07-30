Chronologic (DAY) Trading Up 14.3% Over Last 7 Days

Chronologic (CURRENCY:DAY) traded down 0.2% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on July 29th. One Chronologic coin can now be bought for approximately $0.14 or 0.00000343 BTC on major exchanges. Chronologic has a market cap of $168,246.75 and $20.00 worth of Chronologic was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Chronologic has traded up 14.3% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chronologic Coin Profile

Chronologic (CRYPTO:DAY) is a coin. Chronologic’s total supply is 1,399,831 coins and its circulating supply is 1,221,951 coins. Chronologic’s official Twitter account is @ChronoLogicETH and its Facebook page is accessible here . Chronologic’s official website is chronologic.network

According to CryptoCompare, “ChronoLogic is a cryptocurrency project that wants to introduce a new concept of Proof-of-Time. The DAY token is an ERC20 compliant token based on the Ethereum blockchain. The only way additional DAY can be produced is via the passage of time where the rate of DAY tokens minted will depend on the minting power, named ChronoPower. “

Chronologic Coin Trading

