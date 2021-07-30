Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB) Shares Purchased by Confluence Investment Management LLC

Confluence Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB) by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 759,935 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,574 shares during the period. Chubb makes up about 1.6% of Confluence Investment Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 17th largest holding. Confluence Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Chubb were worth $120,784,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. HM Payson & Co. lifted its holdings in Chubb by 204.2% during the 1st quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 5,031 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $795,000 after buying an additional 3,377 shares during the last quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Chubb during the first quarter worth approximately $299,000. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Chubb by 2.4% during the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 21,626 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,417,000 after purchasing an additional 508 shares during the period. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group grew its position in Chubb by 12.8% in the 1st quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 2,290 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $362,000 after buying an additional 260 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Columbia Asset Management boosted its holdings in shares of Chubb by 30.3% in the first quarter. Columbia Asset Management now owns 6,620 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,046,000 after acquiring an additional 1,540 shares in the last quarter. 86.74% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, EVP Joseph F. Wayland sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.66, for a total value of $702,640.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 83,683 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,699,755.78. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Vice Chairman Paul J. Krump sold 33,123 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.07, for a total value of $5,699,474.61. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 118,702 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,425,053.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 47,633 shares of company stock valued at $8,153,877. 0.41% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of CB traded up $1.86 on Friday, hitting $169.29. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 24,952 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,930,492. The company has a quick ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $76.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.60, a PEG ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 0.70. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $165.07. Chubb Limited has a fifty-two week low of $111.93 and a fifty-two week high of $179.01.

Chubb (NYSE:CB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 26th. The financial services provider reported $3.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.01 by $0.61. Chubb had a net margin of 14.51% and a return on equity of 5.63%. The firm had revenue of $9.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.35 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.56) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 23.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Chubb Limited will post 11.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Chubb declared that its board has authorized a share repurchase program on Monday, July 19th that allows the company to buyback $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the financial services provider to repurchase up to 6.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 18th were given a dividend of $0.80 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 17th. This is an increase from Chubb’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.78. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.89%. Chubb’s dividend payout ratio is presently 43.78%.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on CB. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Chubb from $155.00 to $159.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Raymond James reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $200.00 price target on shares of Chubb in a research report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Chubb from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $176.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Chubb from $184.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, JMP Securities boosted their price target on shares of Chubb from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $176.56.

Chubb Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and personal property and casualty insurance, personal accident and accident and health (A&H), reinsurance, and life insurance. It operates through the following segments: North America Commercial Property and Casualty (P&C) Insurance, North America Personal P&C Insurance, North America Agricultural Insurance, Overseas General Insurance, Global Reinsurance, and Life Insurance.

