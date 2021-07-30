Church & Dwight (NYSE:CHD) Releases FY21 Earnings Guidance

Church & Dwight (NYSE:CHD) issued an update on its FY21 earnings guidance on Friday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $3.00-$3.06 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $3.03. The company issued revenue guidance of $5.141 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $5.18 billion.Church & Dwight also updated its FY 2021 guidance to $3.000-$3.000 EPS.

Church & Dwight stock traded up $0.32 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $87.23. 26,785 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,428,145. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.57 and a beta of 0.38. The company’s 50-day moving average is $85.62. Church & Dwight has a 1 year low of $77.62 and a 1 year high of $98.96. The company has a quick ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56.

Church & Dwight (NYSE:CHD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.21 billion. Church & Dwight had a return on equity of 23.00% and a net margin of 15.63%. The firm’s revenue was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.83 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Church & Dwight will post 3.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 16th will be issued a $0.2525 dividend. This represents a $1.01 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 13th. Church & Dwight’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 35.69%.

Several analysts have commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Church & Dwight from $79.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a report on Friday, April 16th. Raymond James cut shares of Church & Dwight from a market perform rating to an underperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Church & Dwight from $91.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Morgan Stanley reissued an underweight rating and issued a $80.00 price objective on shares of Church & Dwight in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Finally, UBS Group initiated coverage on Church & Dwight in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. They issued a neutral rating and a $85.00 target price for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $101.50.

Church & Dwight

Church & Dwight Co, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets household, personal care, and specialty products in the United States and internationally. It operates in three segments: Consumer Domestic, Consumer International, and Specialty Products Division. The company offers cat litters, carpet deodorizers, laundry detergents, and baking soda, as well as other baking soda based products under the ARM & HAMMER brand; condoms, lubricants, and vibrators under the TROJAN brand; stain removers, cleaning solutions, laundry detergents, and bleach alternatives under the OXICLEAN brand; battery-operated and manual toothbrushes under the SPINBRUSH brand; home pregnancy and ovulation test kits under the FIRST RESPONSE brand; depilatories under the NAIR brand; oral analgesics under the ORAJEL brand; laundry detergents under the XTRA brand; gummy dietary supplements under the L'IL CRITTERS and VITAFUSION brands; dry shampoos under the BATISTE brand; water flossers and replacement showerheads under the WATERPIK brand; FLAWLESS products; and cold remedy products under the ZICAM brand.

