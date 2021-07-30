Churchill Downs (NASDAQ:CHDN) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.40 EPS

Churchill Downs (NASDAQ:CHDN) announced its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $2.96 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.56 by $0.40, Fidelity Earnings reports. Churchill Downs had a positive return on equity of 21.83% and a negative net margin of 1.99%.

Shares of Churchill Downs stock opened at $186.48 on Friday. Churchill Downs has a one year low of $124.13 and a one year high of $258.32. The company has a market cap of $7.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -321.52 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $195.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.71, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 1.14.

CHDN has been the topic of several recent research reports. Macquarie initiated coverage on Churchill Downs in a report on Friday, June 18th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $254.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised Churchill Downs from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $206.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on Churchill Downs from $244.00 to $254.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Churchill Downs presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $229.83.

In related news, SVP Austin W. Miller sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $204.77, for a total value of $614,310.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Insiders own 4.28% of the company’s stock.

Churchill Downs Incorporated operates as a racing, online wagering, and gaming entertainment company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Churchill Downs, Online Wagering, and Gaming. As of March 18, 2021, the company owned and operated three pari-mutuel gaming entertainment venues with approximately 3,050 historical racing machines (HRMs) in Kentucky; TwinSpires, an online wagering platform for horse racing, sports, and iGaming; seven retail sportsbooks; and casino gaming in eight states with approximately 11,000 slot machines and video lottery terminals, and 200 table games.

