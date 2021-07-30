Chuy’s (NASDAQ:CHUY) Stock Price Down 6.6%

Chuy’s Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHUY) dropped 6.6% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $33.67 and last traded at $33.67. Approximately 959 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 157,723 shares. The stock had previously closed at $36.06.

CHUY has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Chuy’s from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $51.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “hold” rating and set a $45.00 price objective on shares of Chuy’s in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Stephens decreased their price objective on Chuy’s from $44.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “hold” rating and set a $41.00 price objective on shares of Chuy’s in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Finally, TheStreet lowered Chuy’s from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $43.88.

Get Chuy's alerts:

The business’s 50-day moving average price is $37.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $678.52 million, a P/E ratio of 41.40 and a beta of 2.18.

Chuy’s (NASDAQ:CHUY) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The restaurant operator reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $87.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $81.04 million. Chuy’s had a return on equity of 9.28% and a net margin of 5.02%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.01 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Chuy’s Holdings, Inc. will post 1.56 EPS for the current year.

In related news, VP Michael C. Hatcher sold 7,971 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.19, for a total transaction of $320,354.49. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 34,038 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,367,987.22. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, COO John Mountford sold 8,184 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.50, for a total value of $347,820.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 19,340 shares in the company, valued at $821,950. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 28,091 shares of company stock worth $1,169,069 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Dorsey Wright & Associates acquired a new stake in Chuy’s during the first quarter worth about $47,000. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in Chuy’s by 291.4% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,791 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $127,000 after acquiring an additional 3,567 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Chuy’s during the fourth quarter worth about $204,000. Black Swift Group LLC acquired a new stake in Chuy’s during the first quarter worth about $222,000. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new stake in Chuy’s during the first quarter worth about $233,000.

Chuy’s Company Profile (NASDAQ:CHUY)

Chuy's Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates full-service restaurants under the Chuy's name in 17 states, including the Southeastern and Midwestern United States. As of December 27, 2020, it operated 92 restaurants. The company was founded in 1982 and is headquartered in Austin, Texas.

See Also: Non-Fungible Token (NFT) Explained

Receive News & Ratings for Chuy's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chuy's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.