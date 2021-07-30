Cincinnati Financial (NASDAQ:CINF) Price Target Raised to $130.00 at Royal Bank of Canada

Cincinnati Financial (NASDAQ:CINF) had its target price hoisted by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $119.00 to $130.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the insurance provider’s stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s target price suggests a potential upside of 9.52% from the stock’s current price.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Cincinnati Financial from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $100.00 to $116.00 in a report on Friday, July 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Cincinnati Financial from $88.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $115.80.

Shares of CINF traded up $0.99 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $118.70. 1,049 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 731,591. The company has a market capitalization of $19.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.29 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a current ratio of 0.29. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $118.67. Cincinnati Financial has a 52-week low of $69.92 and a 52-week high of $124.37.

Cincinnati Financial (NASDAQ:CINF) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The insurance provider reported $1.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.80. Cincinnati Financial had a return on equity of 6.04% and a net margin of 31.05%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.44 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Cincinnati Financial will post 4.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Charles Odell Schiff sold 10,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.82, for a total value of $1,210,182.00. Company insiders own 8.22% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Cincinnati Financial by 50.8% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 187,486 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $16,104,000 after buying an additional 63,125 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cincinnati Financial in the 4th quarter worth about $245,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Cincinnati Financial by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 548,941 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $47,961,000 after purchasing an additional 10,691 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Cincinnati Financial by 121.7% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 866,697 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $75,724,000 after purchasing an additional 475,804 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Advisor Networks LLC purchased a new stake in Cincinnati Financial in the 4th quarter worth about $216,000. 66.63% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cincinnati Financial Corporation, together with its subsidiary, provides property casualty insurance products in the United States. The company operates through five segments: Commercial Lines Insurance, Personal Lines Insurance, Excess and Surplus Lines Insurance, Life Insurance, and Investments. The Commercial Lines Insurance segment offers coverage for commercial casualty, commercial property, commercial auto, and workers' compensation.

