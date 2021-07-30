Cirrus Logic (NASDAQ:CRUS) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.38 EPS

Cirrus Logic (NASDAQ:CRUS) posted its earnings results on Tuesday. The semiconductor company reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.38, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Cirrus Logic had a net margin of 15.87% and a return on equity of 17.06%.

Shares of CRUS stock traded down $2.27 during trading on Thursday, reaching $82.05. 1,476,902 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 589,275. The company has a market capitalization of $4.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.65, a P/E/G ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 0.91. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $81.05. Cirrus Logic has a 1 year low of $55.84 and a 1 year high of $103.25.

In related news, VP Jodee Benson sold 38,311 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.15, for a total transaction of $3,262,181.65. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 14,589 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,242,253.35. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Alan R. Schuele sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total transaction of $425,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 27,965 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,377,025. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 58,659 shares of company stock worth $4,890,213 over the last 90 days. 2.04% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Susquehanna restated a “buy” rating and set a $115.00 price target on shares of Cirrus Logic in a report on Thursday. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Cirrus Logic from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Cirrus Logic from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $90.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. Bank of America cut shares of Cirrus Logic from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $92.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday. Finally, Loop Capital began coverage on shares of Cirrus Logic in a report on Thursday, June 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $111.00 price target on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. Cirrus Logic currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $102.06.

Cirrus Logic Company Profile

Cirrus Logic, Inc develops high-precision, analog and mixed-signal integrated circuits for a range of customers. It builds an analog and signal-processing patent portfolio. The firm delivers optimized products for a variety of audio, industrial and energy-related applications. Its product lines include portable audio products and non-portable audio and other products.

