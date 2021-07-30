Cirrus Logic (NASDAQ:CRUS) Price Target Increased to $105.00 by Analysts at KeyCorp

Cirrus Logic (NASDAQ:CRUS) had its target price upped by KeyCorp from $100.00 to $105.00 in a research note released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. KeyCorp currently has an overweight rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.

CRUS has been the topic of several other reports. Oppenheimer set a $85.79 price target on shares of Cirrus Logic in a report on Saturday, July 10th. Westpark Capital initiated coverage on shares of Cirrus Logic in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. They set a buy rating and a $95.00 price target on the stock. Loop Capital initiated coverage on shares of Cirrus Logic in a report on Thursday, June 17th. They set a buy rating and a $111.00 price target on the stock. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Cirrus Logic from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Cirrus Logic from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $90.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $102.41.

Shares of CRUS stock traded down $0.85 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $81.20. 247 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 589,275. Cirrus Logic has a 12 month low of $55.84 and a 12 month high of $103.25. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $81.18. The stock has a market cap of $4.67 billion, a PE ratio of 22.67, a PEG ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 0.91.

Cirrus Logic (NASDAQ:CRUS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The semiconductor company reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.38. Cirrus Logic had a net margin of 15.87% and a return on equity of 17.06%. Sell-side analysts expect that Cirrus Logic will post 3.88 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, VP Andrew Brannan sold 7,553 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total value of $566,475.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 5,593 shares in the company, valued at approximately $419,475. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Alan R. Schuele sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total transaction of $425,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 27,965 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,377,025. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 58,659 shares of company stock valued at $4,890,213. 2.04% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its position in Cirrus Logic by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 19,729 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,679,000 after purchasing an additional 296 shares during the last quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board grew its position in Cirrus Logic by 17.6% during the 2nd quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 12,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,021,000 after purchasing an additional 1,800 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in Cirrus Logic by 16.3% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 199,597 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $16,924,000 after purchasing an additional 27,916 shares during the last quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG grew its position in Cirrus Logic by 43.2% during the 1st quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG now owns 4,732 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $401,000 after purchasing an additional 1,428 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Earnest Partners LLC grew its position in Cirrus Logic by 30.7% during the 1st quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 472,446 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $40,059,000 after purchasing an additional 110,864 shares during the last quarter. 85.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Cirrus Logic, Inc develops high-precision, analog and mixed-signal integrated circuits for a range of customers. It builds an analog and signal-processing patent portfolio. The firm delivers optimized products for a variety of audio, industrial and energy-related applications. Its product lines include portable audio products and non-portable audio and other products.

