Cirrus Logic (NASDAQ:CRUS) Research Coverage Started at Benchmark

Benchmark assumed coverage on shares of Cirrus Logic (NASDAQ:CRUS) in a research note published on Thursday morning, FinViz reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $110.00 price target on the semiconductor company’s stock.

CRUS has been the topic of a number of other reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Cirrus Logic from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $90.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on Cirrus Logic from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday. Oppenheimer set a $85.79 target price on Cirrus Logic in a report on Saturday, July 10th. Loop Capital began coverage on Cirrus Logic in a report on Thursday, June 17th. They issued a buy rating and a $111.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Bank of America cut Cirrus Logic from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $92.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $102.41.

CRUS opened at $82.05 on Thursday. Cirrus Logic has a one year low of $55.84 and a one year high of $103.25. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $81.18. The company has a market cap of $4.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.67, a PEG ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 0.91.

Cirrus Logic (NASDAQ:CRUS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The semiconductor company reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.38. Cirrus Logic had a return on equity of 17.06% and a net margin of 15.87%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Cirrus Logic will post 3.88 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Cirrus Logic news, VP Jodee Benson sold 38,311 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.15, for a total value of $3,262,181.65. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 14,589 shares in the company, valued at $1,242,253.35. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Andrew Brannan sold 7,553 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total value of $566,475.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 5,593 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $419,475. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 58,659 shares of company stock worth $4,890,213 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 2.04% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in CRUS. Van ECK Associates Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Cirrus Logic in the first quarter worth about $26,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cirrus Logic in the first quarter worth about $40,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Cirrus Logic by 31,300.0% in the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 942 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $80,000 after buying an additional 939 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cirrus Logic in the first quarter worth about $86,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in shares of Cirrus Logic by 31.1% in the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,447 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $119,000 after buying an additional 343 shares during the last quarter. 85.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Cirrus Logic Company Profile

Cirrus Logic, Inc develops high-precision, analog and mixed-signal integrated circuits for a range of customers. It builds an analog and signal-processing patent portfolio. The firm delivers optimized products for a variety of audio, industrial and energy-related applications. Its product lines include portable audio products and non-portable audio and other products.

