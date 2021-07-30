Cirrus Logic (NASDAQ:CRUS) Research Coverage Started at Benchmark

Benchmark assumed coverage on shares of Cirrus Logic (NASDAQ:CRUS) in a research note published on Thursday morning, FinViz reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $110.00 price target on the semiconductor company’s stock.
CRUS has been the topic of a number of other reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Cirrus Logic from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $90.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on Cirrus Logic from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday. Oppenheimer set a $85.79 target price on Cirrus Logic in a report on Saturday, July 10th. Loop Capital began coverage on Cirrus Logic in a report on Thursday, June 17th. They issued a buy rating and a $111.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Bank of America cut Cirrus Logic from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $92.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $102.41.
CRUS opened at $82.05 on Thursday. Cirrus Logic has a one year low of $55.84 and a one year high of $103.25. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $81.18. The company has a market cap of $4.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.67, a PEG ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 0.91.
In other Cirrus Logic news, VP Jodee Benson sold 38,311 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.15, for a total value of $3,262,181.65. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 14,589 shares in the company, valued at $1,242,253.35. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Andrew Brannan sold 7,553 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total value of $566,475.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 5,593 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $419,475. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 58,659 shares of company stock worth $4,890,213 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 2.04% of the company’s stock.
Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in CRUS. Van ECK Associates Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Cirrus Logic in the first quarter worth about $26,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cirrus Logic in the first quarter worth about $40,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Cirrus Logic by 31,300.0% in the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 942 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $80,000 after buying an additional 939 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cirrus Logic in the first quarter worth about $86,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in shares of Cirrus Logic by 31.1% in the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,447 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $119,000 after buying an additional 343 shares during the last quarter. 85.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Cirrus Logic Company Profile
Cirrus Logic, Inc develops high-precision, analog and mixed-signal integrated circuits for a range of customers. It builds an analog and signal-processing patent portfolio. The firm delivers optimized products for a variety of audio, industrial and energy-related applications. Its product lines include portable audio products and non-portable audio and other products.
