Cirrus Logic (NASDAQ:CRUS) Upgraded to Buy at Craig Hallum

Craig Hallum upgraded shares of Cirrus Logic (NASDAQ:CRUS) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Thursday morning, Analyst Price Targets reports. The brokerage currently has $105.00 target price on the semiconductor company’s stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Cirrus Logic from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $90.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. Westpark Capital began coverage on shares of Cirrus Logic in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. They set a buy rating and a $95.00 target price on the stock. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on shares of Cirrus Logic from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday. KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of Cirrus Logic from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Oppenheimer set a $85.79 target price on shares of Cirrus Logic in a research report on Saturday, July 10th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $102.41.

Shares of NASDAQ:CRUS opened at $82.05 on Thursday. Cirrus Logic has a 12 month low of $55.84 and a 12 month high of $103.25. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $81.18. The company has a market cap of $4.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.67, a P/E/G ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 0.91.

Cirrus Logic (NASDAQ:CRUS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The semiconductor company reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.38. Cirrus Logic had a net margin of 15.87% and a return on equity of 17.06%. On average, analysts predict that Cirrus Logic will post 3.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, VP Jodee Benson sold 38,311 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.15, for a total transaction of $3,262,181.65. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 14,589 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,242,253.35. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Alan R. Schuele sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total value of $425,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 27,965 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,377,025. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 58,659 shares of company stock valued at $4,890,213. 2.04% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its stake in shares of Cirrus Logic by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 19,729 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,679,000 after acquiring an additional 296 shares in the last quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board grew its stake in shares of Cirrus Logic by 17.6% during the 2nd quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 12,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,021,000 after acquiring an additional 1,800 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Cirrus Logic by 16.3% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 199,597 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $16,924,000 after acquiring an additional 27,916 shares in the last quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG grew its stake in shares of Cirrus Logic by 43.2% during the 1st quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG now owns 4,732 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $401,000 after acquiring an additional 1,428 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Earnest Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Cirrus Logic by 30.7% during the 1st quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 472,446 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $40,059,000 after acquiring an additional 110,864 shares in the last quarter. 85.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Cirrus Logic Company Profile

Cirrus Logic, Inc develops high-precision, analog and mixed-signal integrated circuits for a range of customers. It builds an analog and signal-processing patent portfolio. The firm delivers optimized products for a variety of audio, industrial and energy-related applications. Its product lines include portable audio products and non-portable audio and other products.

