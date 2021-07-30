Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) Stock Holdings Lifted by StoneX Group Inc.

StoneX Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 6.9% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 29,334 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,883 shares during the quarter. StoneX Group Inc.’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $1,517,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in CSCO. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Cisco Systems in the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,026,921,000. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its holdings in Cisco Systems by 161.1% in the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 21,162,770 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $1,094,329,000 after purchasing an additional 13,057,642 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Cisco Systems by 35.7% in the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 44,857,692 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $2,319,591,000 after acquiring an additional 11,791,493 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 2.2% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 334,979,843 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $17,321,808,000 after buying an additional 7,282,145 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amundi Asset Management US Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 58.1% in the first quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. now owns 13,637,100 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $705,174,000 after buying an additional 5,013,028 shares during the period. 72.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, SVP Prat Bhatt sold 3,829 shares of Cisco Systems stock in a transaction on Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.50, for a total value of $204,851.50. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 106,222 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,682,877. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO Maria Martinez sold 12,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.50, for a total value of $642,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 76,864 shares of company stock worth $4,186,457 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

CSCO has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Cisco Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $58.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of Cisco Systems in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $55.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Cisco Systems from $54.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 16th. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Cisco Systems from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Finally, DZ Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $51.00 price objective on shares of Cisco Systems in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Cisco Systems presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $52.25.

Shares of NASDAQ CSCO traded up $0.07 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $55.14. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 97,213 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,834,357. The company has a current ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The firm has a market cap of $232.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.85, a P/E/G ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 0.91. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $53.58. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $35.28 and a fifty-two week high of $55.65.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 18th. The network equipment provider reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.01. Cisco Systems had a net margin of 20.92% and a return on equity of 31.12%. The firm had revenue of $12.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.57 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.79 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 2.86 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 6th were given a dividend of $0.37 per share. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.68%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 2nd. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio is 50.68%.

Cisco Systems, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of Internet Protocol based networking products and services related to the communications and information technology industry. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: the Americas, EMEA, and APJC. Its product comprises of the following categories: Switches, Routers, Wireless, Network Management Interfaces and Modules, Optical Networking, Access Points, Outdoor and Industrial Access Points, Next-Generation Firewalls, Advanced Malware Protection, VPN Security Clients, Email, and Web Security.

