Citadel Advisors LLC Acquires Shares of 97,816 FoxWayne Enterprises Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:FOXW)

Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in FoxWayne Enterprises Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:FOXW) during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm bought 97,816 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $961,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in FOXW. UBS Group AG acquired a new stake in shares of FoxWayne Enterprises Acquisition in the first quarter valued at about $28,000. Centiva Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of FoxWayne Enterprises Acquisition in the first quarter valued at about $98,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of FoxWayne Enterprises Acquisition in the first quarter valued at about $210,000. Saba Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of FoxWayne Enterprises Acquisition in the first quarter valued at about $272,000. Finally, Dakota Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of FoxWayne Enterprises Acquisition in the first quarter valued at about $311,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.51% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ FOXW opened at $9.88 on Friday. FoxWayne Enterprises Acquisition Corp. has a 52-week low of $9.55 and a 52-week high of $10.11. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $9.86.

Foxwayne Enterprises Acquisition Corp. does not have significant business. It focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. Foxwayne Enterprises Acquisition Corp. was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

