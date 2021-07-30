Citadel Advisors LLC Buys Shares of 49,547 Amerant Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:AMTB)

Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Amerant Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:AMTB) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund bought 49,547 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $920,000. Citadel Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.13% of Amerant Bancorp at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio purchased a new position in Amerant Bancorp during the 1st quarter valued at about $59,000. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in Amerant Bancorp by 190.5% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,628 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after acquiring an additional 3,035 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in Amerant Bancorp during the 1st quarter valued at about $87,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Amerant Bancorp during the 1st quarter valued at about $189,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in Amerant Bancorp by 9.2% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 10,432 shares of the company’s stock valued at $194,000 after acquiring an additional 881 shares in the last quarter. 27.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Amerant Bancorp alerts:

In related news, insider Miguel Palacios bought 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $19.45 per share, with a total value of $38,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 80,150 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,558,917.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 16.96% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

AMTB has been the subject of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Amerant Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Stephens initiated coverage on Amerant Bancorp in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $25.50 price target for the company. Janney Montgomery Scott raised Amerant Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.50 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Truist Securities boosted their price target on Amerant Bancorp from $18.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised Amerant Bancorp from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $21.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Amerant Bancorp currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $21.38.

Shares of Amerant Bancorp stock opened at $22.29 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $847.73 million, a PE ratio of 21.43 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $22.13. Amerant Bancorp Inc. has a 12-month low of $9.01 and a 12-month high of $24.40.

Amerant Bancorp (NASDAQ:AMTB) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $61.73 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $59.87 million. Amerant Bancorp had a return on equity of 6.02% and a net margin of 2.97%. Analysts expect that Amerant Bancorp Inc. will post 1.54 EPS for the current year.

Amerant Bancorp Profile

Amerant Bancorp Inc operates as the bank holding company for Amerant Bank, N.A. that provides banking products and services to individuals and businesses in the United States and internationally. The company offers a range of checking and savings accounts, certificates of deposit, and money market accounts.

Featured Article: How does inflation affect different investments?



Receive News & Ratings for Amerant Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amerant Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.