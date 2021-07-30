Citadel Advisors LLC Invests $998,000 in IQ Hedge Market Neutral Tracker ETF (NYSEARCA:QMN)

Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of IQ Hedge Market Neutral Tracker ETF (NYSEARCA:QMN) in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 36,755 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $998,000. Citadel Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.06% of IQ Hedge Market Neutral Tracker ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Separately, Gateway Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of IQ Hedge Market Neutral Tracker ETF by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Gateway Advisory LLC now owns 298,464 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,100,000 after purchasing an additional 4,034 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:QMN opened at $27.36 on Friday. IQ Hedge Market Neutral Tracker ETF has a fifty-two week low of $25.81 and a fifty-two week high of $28.77. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $27.37.

