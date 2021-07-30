Citadel Advisors LLC Purchases New Stake in Primis Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:FRST)

Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in Primis Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:FRST) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 71,696 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,042,000. Citadel Advisors LLC owned about 0.29% of Primis Financial at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of FRST. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Primis Financial in the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Primis Financial in the 1st quarter worth about $93,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio acquired a new position in Primis Financial in the 1st quarter worth about $122,000. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Primis Financial in the 1st quarter worth about $148,000. Finally, Glassman Wealth Services acquired a new position in Primis Financial in the 1st quarter worth about $160,000. 62.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Primis Financial alerts:

In other news, Director William Rand Cook acquired 1,650 shares of Primis Financial stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 9th. The stock was bought at an average price of $15.53 per share, for a total transaction of $25,624.50. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Eric Alan Johnson bought 1,715 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 6th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $14.75 per share, with a total value of $25,296.25. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 22,552 shares in the company, valued at approximately $332,642. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired a total of 15,390 shares of company stock valued at $229,149 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 2.88% of the company’s stock.

FRST opened at $15.57 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $381.93 million, a P/E ratio of 11.71 and a beta of 1.11. The business’s 50-day moving average is $15.21. Primis Financial Corp. has a 52-week low of $8.22 and a 52-week high of $16.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.05.

Primis Financial (NASDAQ:FRST) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.10. Primis Financial had a return on equity of 7.76% and a net margin of 22.35%. The company had revenue of $28.77 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $28.10 million. On average, research analysts predict that Primis Financial Corp. will post 1.12 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Primis Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th.

Primis Financial Company Profile

Primis Financial Corp. operates as the bank holding company for Primis Bank that provides a range of financial services to individuals and small and medium sized businesses in the United States. Its deposit products include noninterest-bearing and interest-bearing checking, commercial checking, money market, and savings accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

Further Reading: Average Daily Trade Volume Explained

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FRST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Primis Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:FRST).

Receive News & Ratings for Primis Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Primis Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.