Citadel Advisors LLC Purchases Shares of 103,632 Sandbridge Acquisition Co. (NYSE:SBG)

Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Sandbridge Acquisition Co. (NYSE:SBG) during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 103,632 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,027,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SBG. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sandbridge Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at about $5,976,000. EPIQ Capital Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sandbridge Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at about $147,000. Wasatch Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Sandbridge Acquisition during the 1st quarter valued at about $5,017,000. Segantii Capital Management Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Sandbridge Acquisition during the 1st quarter valued at about $496,000. Finally, Highbridge Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sandbridge Acquisition during the 1st quarter valued at about $12,622,000.

Shares of Sandbridge Acquisition stock opened at $9.93 on Friday. Sandbridge Acquisition Co. has a one year low of $8.27 and a one year high of $11.56. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.70.

Sandbridge Acquisition Corporation does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Los Angeles, California.

