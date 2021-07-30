Citadel Advisors LLC Sells 2,529 Shares of iShares U.S. Insurance ETF (NYSEARCA:IAK)

Citadel Advisors LLC cut its position in iShares U.S. Insurance ETF (NYSEARCA:IAK) by 17.9% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 11,627 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,529 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares U.S. Insurance ETF were worth $863,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Credit Suisse AG increased its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Insurance ETF by 6.4% in the first quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 49,803 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,698,000 after buying an additional 3,000 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Insurance ETF by 23.4% in the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 5,386 shares of the company’s stock valued at $399,000 after buying an additional 1,020 shares during the period. SP Asset Management increased its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Insurance ETF by 0.7% in the first quarter. SP Asset Management now owns 19,888 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,593,000 after buying an additional 130 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Insurance ETF by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 8,227 shares of the company’s stock valued at $555,000 after buying an additional 225 shares during the period.

Shares of IAK stock opened at $77.71 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $78.34. iShares U.S. Insurance ETF has a 1-year low of $53.14 and a 1-year high of $83.04.

