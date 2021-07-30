Citadel Advisors LLC Sells 6,601 Shares of Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Pure Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:RFG)

Citadel Advisors LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Pure Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:RFG) by 62.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,041 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,601 shares during the quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.23% of Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Pure Growth ETF worth $888,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Pure Growth ETF in the first quarter worth $63,000. Sandy Spring Bank purchased a new position in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Pure Growth ETF in the first quarter valued at $103,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Pure Growth ETF in the first quarter valued at $111,000. Segment Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Pure Growth ETF in the first quarter valued at $212,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Pure Growth ETF by 24.7% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,204 shares of the company’s stock valued at $484,000 after purchasing an additional 437 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA RFG opened at $225.83 on Friday. Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Pure Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $157.60 and a fifty-two week high of $235.50. The company has a fifty day moving average of $221.88.

Rydex S&P MidCap 400 Pure Growth ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible the performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Pure Growth Index (the Index). The Index is narrow in focus, containing only those S&P MidCap 400 companies with strong growth characteristics as selected by S&P. The Fund uses a passive management strategy, known as replication, to track the performance of the Index.

