Citigroup Inc. Cuts Stock Position in Powell Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:POWL)

Citigroup Inc. cut its holdings in Powell Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:POWL) by 59.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 870 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,278 shares during the quarter. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in Powell Industries were worth $29,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Powell Industries by 120.6% in the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 898 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 491 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in shares of Powell Industries by 60.3% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,835 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $164,000 after purchasing an additional 1,819 shares in the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System purchased a new position in shares of Powell Industries in the first quarter valued at $206,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company purchased a new position in Powell Industries during the first quarter worth $212,000. Finally, 6 Meridian purchased a new position in Powell Industries during the first quarter worth $219,000. 69.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, TheStreet lowered shares of Powell Industries from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 17th.

NASDAQ POWL opened at $29.63 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $31.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $346.43 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.26 and a beta of 1.29. Powell Industries, Inc. has a 52 week low of $23.32 and a 52 week high of $37.28.

Powell Industries (NASDAQ:POWL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The industrial products company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.12 by ($0.14). The firm had revenue of $118.72 million for the quarter. Powell Industries had a return on equity of 1.84% and a net margin of 1.28%.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 16th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 19th were paid a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.51%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 18th.

Powell Industries Company Profile

Powell Industries, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sells, and services custom-engineered equipment and systems for the distribution, control, and monitoring of electrical energy. The company's principal products include integrated power control room substations, custom-engineered modules, electrical houses, medium-voltage circuit breakers, monitoring and control communications systems, motor control centers, and bus duct systems, as well as traditional and arc-resistant distribution switchgears and control gears.

