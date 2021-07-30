Citigroup Inc. Grows Holdings in iShares MSCI Israel ETF (NYSEARCA:EIS)

Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Israel ETF (NYSEARCA:EIS) by 66.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 500 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 200 shares during the quarter. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI Israel ETF were worth $32,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in EIS. CX Institutional increased its position in iShares MSCI Israel ETF by 35.3% in the first quarter. CX Institutional now owns 70,361 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,538,000 after buying an additional 18,344 shares during the period. UBS Group AG boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI Israel ETF by 28.8% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 22,578 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,456,000 after purchasing an additional 5,053 shares during the period. Bank Pictet & Cie Asia Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Israel ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $323,000. Truist Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Israel ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $317,000. Finally, Crescent Grove Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Israel ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $279,000.

Shares of iShares MSCI Israel ETF stock opened at $71.15 on Friday. iShares MSCI Israel ETF has a 1 year low of $50.00 and a 1 year high of $71.34. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $69.18.

