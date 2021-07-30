Citigroup Inc. Makes New Investment in BM Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:BMTX)

Citigroup Inc. purchased a new position in shares of BM Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:BMTX) in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm purchased 2,690 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of BMTX. State of Alaska Department of Revenue purchased a new stake in shares of BM Technologies during the 1st quarter worth about $47,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new position in shares of BM Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $84,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System bought a new position in shares of BM Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Strs Ohio bought a new position in shares of BM Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $69,000. Finally, Denali Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of BM Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $122,000. 30.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

BMTX has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Northland Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 price objective on shares of BM Technologies in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded BM Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Finally, Maxim Group began coverage on BM Technologies in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $25.00 target price on the stock.

BMTX opened at $10.36 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.19. BM Technologies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $8.46 and a 12-month high of $18.35.

BM Technologies (NYSE:BMTX) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 17th. The company reported ($0.51) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.24) by ($0.27). The business had revenue of $24.38 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.80 million. Equities research analysts forecast that BM Technologies, Inc. will post -0.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

BM Technologies Company Profile

BM Technologies, Inc, through its fintech banking platform, provides digital banking and disbursement services to consumers and students in the United States. It facilitates deposits and banking products and services between customers and FDIC-insured partner banks. The company provides access to a suite of banking products, including checking, savings, personal loans, credit cards, and student refinancing.

