Citigroup Inc. Reduces Stock Position in MFS Intermediate Income Trust (NYSE:MIN)

Citigroup Inc. reduced its holdings in MFS Intermediate Income Trust (NYSE:MIN) by 83.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,115 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 47,103 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in MFS Intermediate Income Trust were worth $33,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of MIN. Sit Investment Associates Inc. boosted its stake in shares of MFS Intermediate Income Trust by 9.9% during the 1st quarter. Sit Investment Associates Inc. now owns 12,392,889 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $46,102,000 after purchasing an additional 1,111,796 shares during the period. Centaurus Financial Inc. boosted its stake in shares of MFS Intermediate Income Trust by 38.9% during the 1st quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 6,596,274 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $24,538,000 after purchasing an additional 1,845,694 shares during the period. Evoke Wealth LLC boosted its stake in shares of MFS Intermediate Income Trust by 11.3% during the 1st quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 665,333 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,475,000 after purchasing an additional 67,300 shares during the period. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV boosted its stake in shares of MFS Intermediate Income Trust by 110.2% during the 1st quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV now owns 113,300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $421,000 after purchasing an additional 59,400 shares during the period. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its stake in shares of MFS Intermediate Income Trust by 36.9% during the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 50,400 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $187,000 after purchasing an additional 13,573 shares during the period. 35.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MIN stock opened at $3.73 on Friday. MFS Intermediate Income Trust has a 12 month low of $3.60 and a 12 month high of $3.95. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $3.71.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 14th will be given a $0.0267 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 13th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.60%.

MFS Intermediate Income Trust Company Profile

MFS Intermediate Income Trust is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Massachusetts Financial Services Company. The fund invests in fixed income markets across the globe. It primarily invests in debt instruments. The fund seeks to benchmarks the performance of its portfolio against the Barclays Intermediate U.S.

