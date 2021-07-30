Citigroup Inc. Sells 3,407 Shares of Mesa Air Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MESA)

Citigroup Inc. cut its stake in Mesa Air Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MESA) by 60.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,261 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,407 shares during the quarter. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in Mesa Air Group were worth $30,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. U S Global Investors Inc. bought a new position in Mesa Air Group in the 1st quarter worth $35,784,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Mesa Air Group by 17.6% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,567,286 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,530,000 after acquiring an additional 383,324 shares in the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP increased its stake in shares of Mesa Air Group by 14.4% in the 1st quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 1,876,970 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,245,000 after acquiring an additional 236,765 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Mesa Air Group by 70.5% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 772,081 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,384,000 after acquiring an additional 319,350 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Mesa Air Group by 6.7% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 719,474 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,813,000 after acquiring an additional 45,309 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.15% of the company’s stock.

Get Mesa Air Group alerts:

Shares of MESA stock opened at $9.09 on Friday. Mesa Air Group, Inc. has a one year low of $2.80 and a one year high of $17.40. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $9.42. The stock has a market cap of $324.51 million, a P/E ratio of 9.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.33 and a beta of 3.10. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22.

Mesa Air Group (NASDAQ:MESA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 10th. The company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.05. Mesa Air Group had a net margin of 8.07% and a return on equity of 7.89%. The company had revenue of $97.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $137.46 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.05 EPS. Mesa Air Group’s revenue for the quarter was down 45.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Mesa Air Group, Inc. will post 0.85 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on MESA shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Mesa Air Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Mesa Air Group from $10.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Mesa Air Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price target for the company in a research note on Saturday, July 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $12.40.

Mesa Air Group Company Profile

Mesa Air Group, Inc operates as the holding company for Mesa Airlines, Inc that provides regional air carrier services under capacity purchase agreements with the American Airlines and the United Airlines. As of September 30, 2020, it operated a fleet of 146 aircraft with approximately 373 daily departures to 102 cities in the United States and Mexico.

Further Reading: What is the market perform rating?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MESA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Mesa Air Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MESA).

Receive News & Ratings for Mesa Air Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mesa Air Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.