Citigroup Inc. Sells 3,906 Shares of Verso Co. (NYSE:VRS)

Citigroup Inc. lowered its position in Verso Co. (NYSE:VRS) by 62.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,356 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 3,906 shares during the quarter. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in Verso were worth $34,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in shares of Verso by 13.1% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 59,024 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $709,000 after buying an additional 6,846 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its position in shares of Verso by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 19,191 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $231,000 after buying an additional 795 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its position in shares of Verso by 9.7% during the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 14,165 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $170,000 after buying an additional 1,248 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Verso by 18.7% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 642,260 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $7,720,000 after buying an additional 101,408 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Verso by 7.2% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 780,476 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $9,380,000 after buying an additional 52,122 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 72.37% of the company’s stock.

VRS has been the subject of several analyst reports. BWS Financial raised their target price on Verso from $25.50 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Verso from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 10th.

Shares of VRS opened at $19.09 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $17.80. The company has a current ratio of 2.65, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Verso Co. has a 52-week low of $7.36 and a 52-week high of $19.90. The company has a market cap of $623.29 million, a P/E ratio of -2.62 and a beta of 2.06.

Verso (NYSE:VRS) last released its earnings results on Friday, May 7th. The basic materials company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.05. The company had revenue of $282.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $293.63 million. Verso had a negative return on equity of 13.60% and a negative net margin of 20.94%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Verso Co. will post -0.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 17th were paid a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 16th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.10%. Verso’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -10.15%.

Verso Corporation produces and sells coated papers in North America. It operates through two segments, Paper and Pulp. The company offers coated freesheet and coated groundwood, specialty, packaging, inkjet and digital, supercalendered, and uncoated freesheet papers; and bleached and unbleached market kraft pulp to manufacture printing, writing, and tissue products.

