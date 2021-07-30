Citigroup Reiterates “Neutral” Rating for Artisan Partners Asset Management (NYSE:APAM)

Citigroup reaffirmed their neutral rating on shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management (NYSE:APAM) in a research report released on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a $49.05 target price on the asset manager’s stock, down from their prior target price of $50.00.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered Artisan Partners Asset Management from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and set a $55.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, July 12th. lowered their price objective on Artisan Partners Asset Management from $55.00 to $50.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Artisan Partners Asset Management has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $50.81.

Shares of APAM opened at $48.45 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $50.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.64 and a quick ratio of 0.64. The company has a market capitalization of $3.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.14 and a beta of 1.84. Artisan Partners Asset Management has a fifty-two week low of $34.72 and a fifty-two week high of $57.65.

Artisan Partners Asset Management (NYSE:APAM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The asset manager reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.02. Artisan Partners Asset Management had a net margin of 25.83% and a return on equity of 178.08%. The business had revenue of $290.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $282.11 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.66 EPS. Artisan Partners Asset Management’s quarterly revenue was up 43.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Artisan Partners Asset Management will post 4.91 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust acquired a new stake in shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management during the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Harbour Investments Inc. acquired a new position in Artisan Partners Asset Management in the first quarter valued at about $28,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new stake in Artisan Partners Asset Management during the first quarter worth about $34,000. Logan Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Artisan Partners Asset Management during the first quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Phoenix Wealth Advisors grew its stake in Artisan Partners Asset Management by 250.0% during the first quarter. Phoenix Wealth Advisors now owns 1,050 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 750 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.30% of the company’s stock.

About Artisan Partners Asset Management

Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc is publicly owned investment manager. It provides its services to pension and profit sharing plans, trusts, endowments, foundations, charitable organizations, government entities, private funds and non-U.S. funds, as well as mutual funds, non-U.S. funds and collective trusts.

