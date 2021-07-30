Citrix Systems (NASDAQ:CTXS) PT Lowered to $90.00

Citrix Systems (NASDAQ:CTXS) had its price target dropped by research analysts at Morgan Stanley from $143.00 to $90.00 in a research note issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “equal weight” rating on the cloud computing company’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price objective would suggest a potential downside of 10.07% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on CTXS. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Citrix Systems in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. They set an “underperform” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of Citrix Systems from $150.00 to $110.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Barclays lowered Citrix Systems from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $85.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Citrix Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $124.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on Citrix Systems from $175.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Citrix Systems has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $128.13.

Citrix Systems stock traded up $1.08 on Friday, reaching $100.08. 45,384 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,248,728. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.91, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.69. Citrix Systems has a twelve month low of $94.66 and a twelve month high of $148.47. The company’s fifty day moving average is $115.88. The firm has a market cap of $12.43 billion, a PE ratio of 30.51, a PEG ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 0.14.

Citrix Systems (NASDAQ:CTXS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The cloud computing company reported $1.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.68. Citrix Systems had a return on equity of 547.90% and a net margin of 13.11%. Equities analysts anticipate that Citrix Systems will post 3.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Citrix Systems news, EVP Mark J. Ferrer sold 2,445 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.15, for a total value of $286,431.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Arlen Shenkman sold 935 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.15, for a total value of $109,535.25. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 70,034 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,204,483.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 9,239 shares of company stock valued at $1,082,349. Corporate insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Retirement Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Citrix Systems during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Childress Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Citrix Systems in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. acquired a new stake in Citrix Systems in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors lifted its position in Citrix Systems by 95.6% during the 1st quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 264 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 129 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pacifica Partners Inc. lifted its position in Citrix Systems by 40.0% during the 1st quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 280 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.11% of the company’s stock.

Citrix Systems, Inc, an enterprise software company, provides workspace, app delivery and security, and professional services worldwide. The company offers workspace services, including Citrix Workspace; Citrix Virtual Apps and Desktops; Citrix Content Collaboration, a cloud-based file sharing and storage solution, which provides enterprise-class data services on various corporate and personal mobile devices for businesses; Citrix Endpoint Management for mobility and device management capabilities; Citrix Analytics for Security that assesses the behavior of Citrix Virtual Apps and Desktops, and Citrix Workspace users and applies actions to protect sensitive corporate information; Citrix Analytics for Performance that uses machine learning to quantify user experience; Citrix Secure Workspace Access, which provides an end-to-end solution to implement Zero Trust principles; and Citrix Secure Internet Access, which provides a solution that protects direct internet access for branch and remote workers using unsanctioned apps.

