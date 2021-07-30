Clear Secure (NYSE:YOU) Research Coverage Started at Stifel Nicolaus

Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of Clear Secure (NYSE:YOU) in a research note released on Monday morning, Price Targets.com reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $50.00 target price on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the company. Telsey Advisory Group began coverage on Clear Secure in a research report on Monday. They set an outperform rating and a $50.00 target price for the company. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Clear Secure in a report on Monday. They issued an equal weight rating and a $45.00 price objective for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $45.83.

Clear Secure stock opened at $46.32 on Monday. Clear Secure has a 52-week low of $38.26 and a 52-week high of $53.97.

Clear Secure, Inc focuses on operating as a holding company for Alclear Holdings LLC that provides a member-centric secure identity platform using biometric data in the United States. The company's secure identity platform uses biometrics to automate the identity verification process through CLEAR lanes in airports.

