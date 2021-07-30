ClearBridge All Cap Growth ESG ETF (NASDAQ:CACG) Short Interest Down 61.6% in July

ClearBridge All Cap Growth ESG ETF (NASDAQ:CACG) saw a significant decline in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,300 shares, a decline of 61.6% from the June 30th total of 11,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 12,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Shares of NASDAQ CACG opened at $50.48 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $49.12. ClearBridge All Cap Growth ESG ETF has a 12-month low of $37.12 and a 12-month high of $50.92.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. boosted its position in ClearBridge All Cap Growth ESG ETF by 6.3% during the first quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 9,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $427,000 after purchasing an additional 550 shares in the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc grew its position in shares of ClearBridge All Cap Growth ESG ETF by 35.9% in the 1st quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 11,996 shares of the company’s stock worth $548,000 after buying an additional 3,171 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its position in shares of ClearBridge All Cap Growth ESG ETF by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 59,167 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,702,000 after buying an additional 1,238 shares during the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. raised its stake in shares of ClearBridge All Cap Growth ESG ETF by 19.3% during the 1st quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 60,207 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,751,000 after acquiring an additional 9,750 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in ClearBridge All Cap Growth ESG ETF by 234.6% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 93,615 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,275,000 after acquiring an additional 65,640 shares during the last quarter.

