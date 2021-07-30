Clever DeFi Tops 1-Day Trading Volume of $6,039.00 (CLVA)

Clever DeFi (CURRENCY:CLVA) traded 9.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on July 30th. Clever DeFi has a total market capitalization of $901,763.64 and $6,039.00 worth of Clever DeFi was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Clever DeFi has traded up 15.9% against the U.S. dollar. One Clever DeFi coin can now be purchased for $0.99 or 0.00002467 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Clever DeFi alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002489 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.76 or 0.00001890 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.31 or 0.00038080 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41.42 or 0.00103060 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $49.45 or 0.00123036 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $39,900.07 or 0.99267382 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00002567 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $318.25 or 0.00791768 BTC.

Clever DeFi Coin Profile

Clever DeFi’s total supply is 919,004 coins and its circulating supply is 909,582 coins. The Reddit community for Clever DeFi is https://reddit.com/r/CLVA . Clever DeFi’s official Twitter account is @cleverdefi

Clever DeFi Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Clever DeFi directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Clever DeFi should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Clever DeFi using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

