Clever Leaves (NASDAQ:CLVR) Now Covered by Analysts at Canaccord Genuity

Canaccord Genuity initiated coverage on shares of Clever Leaves (NASDAQ:CLVR) in a report released on Tuesday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $13.00 target price on the stock.

Separately, Cowen started coverage on shares of Clever Leaves in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. They issued a market perform rating and a $9.07 price target on the stock.

NASDAQ:CLVR opened at $10.28 on Tuesday. Clever Leaves has a one year low of $7.95 and a one year high of $19.46. The company has a fifty day moving average of $10.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 2.44 and a current ratio of 2.82.

Clever Leaves (NASDAQ:CLVR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 17th. The company reported ($0.36) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $3.48 million for the quarter.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. LPL Financial LLC bought a new stake in Clever Leaves during the fourth quarter worth about $617,000. Cedar Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Clever Leaves by 3.4% during the first quarter. Cedar Wealth Management LLC now owns 48,071 shares of the company’s stock worth $495,000 after purchasing an additional 1,578 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN bought a new stake in Clever Leaves during the fourth quarter worth about $50,000. Symons Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Clever Leaves during the first quarter worth about $184,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new stake in Clever Leaves during the first quarter worth about $216,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 19.53% of the company’s stock.

About Clever Leaves

Clever Leaves Holdings Inc cultivates, extracts, manufactures, and commercializes pharmaceutical-grade cannabinoid products in Colombia, Portugal, Germany, the United States, and Canada. The company operates through two segments, Cannabinoid and Non-Cannabinoid. It also engages in the formulating, manufacturing, marketing, distributing, and selling of homeopathic and other natural remedies, wellness products, detoxification products, nutraceuticals, and nutritional and dietary supplements for mass retailers, specialty and health retailers, and distributors.

