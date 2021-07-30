ClinTex CTi Price Hits $0.0821 on Major Exchanges (CTI)

ClinTex CTi (CURRENCY:CTI) traded 2.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on July 30th. ClinTex CTi has a total market capitalization of $9.40 million and approximately $2.09 million worth of ClinTex CTi was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One ClinTex CTi coin can now be purchased for about $0.0821 or 0.00000204 BTC on major exchanges. In the last seven days, ClinTex CTi has traded 1.9% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

ClinTex CTi Coin Profile

CTI is a coin. Its launch date was June 12th, 2020. ClinTex CTi’s total supply is 191,311,840 coins and its circulating supply is 114,445,175 coins. ClinTex CTi’s official Twitter account is @ClinTexCTi and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for ClinTex CTi is clintex.medium.com . The official website for ClinTex CTi is clintex.io . The Reddit community for ClinTex CTi is https://reddit.com/r/ClinTexCTi and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Clinical Trials Intelligence is a distributed technology platform that incorporates predictive data analytics, machine learning (AI), and the innovative use of smart contracts to drive significant quality and operational improvements in clinical trials. ClinTex delivers intuitive blockchain-based self service analytic solutions to the pharmaceutical industry. ClinTex claims their novel Clinical Trials Intelligence solution will enhance clinical trial processes by providing tools to optimise Operational Efficiency, Clinical Data Quality and Medical Review. “

ClinTex CTi Coin Trading

