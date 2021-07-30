CMS Energy (NYSE:CMS) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.16 EPS

CMS Energy (NYSE:CMS) issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The utilities provider reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.16, MarketWatch Earnings reports. CMS Energy had a return on equity of 14.74% and a net margin of 12.48%.

Shares of CMS Energy stock traded up $0.05 during trading on Friday, hitting $62.40. 20,192 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,240,790. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.16. CMS Energy has a 1 year low of $53.19 and a 1 year high of $67.98. The stock has a market cap of $18.06 billion, a PE ratio of 20.78, a P/E/G ratio of 3.19 and a beta of 0.18. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $60.99.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Investors of record on Friday, August 6th will be given a dividend of $0.435 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 5th. This represents a $1.74 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.79%. CMS Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 65.17%.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on CMS. Zacks Investment Research cut CMS Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $64.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Barclays upped their price target on CMS Energy from $67.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Mizuho reduced their price target on CMS Energy from $65.00 to $64.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. Seaport Global Securities reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of CMS Energy in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, TheStreet raised CMS Energy from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $67.14.

CMS Energy Company Profile

CMS Energy Corp. is a holding company, which engages in business through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following business segments: Electric Utility, Gas Utility, and Enterprises. The Electric Utility segment engages in the generation, purchase, transmission, distribution and sale of electricity.

