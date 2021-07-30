CNB Financial (NASDAQ:CCNE) Lifted to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of CNB Financial (NASDAQ:CCNE) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $26.00 price target on the bank’s stock.

According to Zacks, “CNB Financial Corporation is a bank holding company headquartered in Clearfield, PA. It conducts business principally through County National Bank whose market area includes twenty convenient office locations in Pennsylvania. “

CCNE stock opened at $23.42 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $23.51. CNB Financial has a 12-month low of $13.95 and a 12-month high of $26.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.92. The firm has a market cap of $395.45 million, a P/E ratio of 9.72 and a beta of 1.04.

CNB Financial (NASDAQ:CCNE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 19th. The bank reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.02. CNB Financial had a return on equity of 14.92% and a net margin of 21.12%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that CNB Financial will post 2.91 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 1st were given a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 28th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.90%. CNB Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.15%.

In related news, Director Nicholas N. Jr. Scott acquired 4,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $24,307.00 per share, for a total transaction of $111,812,200.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 23,731 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $576,829,417. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 3.77% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CCNE. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in CNB Financial by 12.8% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 108,355 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,306,000 after acquiring an additional 12,321 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in CNB Financial by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 46,482 shares of the bank’s stock worth $989,000 after acquiring an additional 507 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in CNB Financial by 14.1% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 25,216 shares of the bank’s stock worth $537,000 after acquiring an additional 3,111 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in CNB Financial by 11.0% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 32,031 shares of the bank’s stock worth $682,000 after acquiring an additional 3,171 shares during the period. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp grew its stake in CNB Financial by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 208,826 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,446,000 after acquiring an additional 894 shares during the period. 39.65% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CNB Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for CNB Bank that provides a range of banking products and services for individual, business, governmental, and institutional customers. The company accepts checking, savings, and time deposit accounts; and offers real estate, commercial, industrial, residential, and consumer loans, as well as various other specialized financial services.

